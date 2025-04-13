 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Work is underway for meeting between Turkish, US presidents: Turkish foreign minister

Work is underway for meeting between Turkish, US presidents: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Sunday that efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. Fidan, speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025, noted that discussions are ongoing to determine whether the meeting will take place in the US or Türkiye.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published April 13,2025
Subscribe
WORK IS UNDERWAY FOR MEETING BETWEEN TURKISH, US PRESIDENTS: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday said work is underway for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump.

Work is ongoing for determining whether such a meeting will take place in the US or Türkiye, Fidan told reporters at Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 in the Turkish resort city, with Anadolu as the global communication partner.

Fidan also stated that Erdoğan has an intention to visit Syria, adding: "We are working on appropriate conditions, date, and ground."