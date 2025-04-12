Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers meet in Antalya

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met Saturday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"The parties discussed the current state of affairs in the normalization process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministers expressed readiness to continue the dialogue," the statement added.









