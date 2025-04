China FM says will work with Russia on the 'cause of peace'

China's top diplomat on Tuesday vowed to work with Russia on the "cause of peace" and said the two countries were pushing relations to a "new level" as he met his counterpart in Moscow.

"We will work together to make new contributions to the cause of peace and development for humanity," Wang said, adding "the comprehensive cooperation between China and Russia in the new era will definitely rejuvenate with new vitality and advance to a new stage."