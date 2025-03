Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to develop their cooperation with the understanding of "one nation, two states."

The Turkish president also extended his Eid greetings to Aliyev.