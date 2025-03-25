Top Turkish, US diplomats gather in Washington for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, began talks Tuesday at the State Department in Washington.

It marks Fidan's first visit under President Donald Trump's administration and will focus on strengthening relations, as well as preparing for future high-level visits between the two nations.

Fidan is expected to meet other senior US officials.

Discussions will cover a range of regional issues, including the situations in Ukraine, Palestine and Syria, with an emphasis on exploring further opportunities for cooperation.