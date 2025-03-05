 Contact Us
News Diplomacy French President Macron considering another trip to Washington to meet Trump, Zelenskyy, Starmer

French President Macron considering another trip to Washington to meet Trump, Zelenskyy, Starmer

President Emmanuel Macron is considering a visit to Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a French government spokeswoman on Wednesday. While the exact date was not specified, the trip is expected in the "short term."

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY
Published March 05,2025
Subscribe
FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON CONSIDERING ANOTHER TRIP TO WASHINGTON TO MEET TRUMP, ZELENSKYY, STARMER

President Emmanuel Macron is considering a visit to Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to meet US President Donald Trump, a French government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Sophie Primas did not specify a date for the trip, but indicated it would take place in the "short term" following a Cabinet meeting.

The announcement comes as efforts to end Russia's three-year-old war in Ukraine war intensify.

Macron will also address the French public on Wednesday evening, ahead of a European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday, which will focus on European defense and Ukraine.

Primas also stressed the gravity of the current geopolitical climate. "Our continent has not experienced a crisis this severe and unstable since World War II," she said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a plan on Tuesday to unlock up to €800 billion in additional defense spending.

Last month, the three leaders met Trump separately in a bid to convince him not to abandon support for Ukraine, as the US launched direct talks with Russia.