French President Macron considering another trip to Washington to meet Trump, Zelenskyy, Starmer

President Emmanuel Macron is considering a visit to Washington alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to meet US President Donald Trump, a French government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Sophie Primas did not specify a date for the trip, but indicated it would take place in the "short term" following a Cabinet meeting.

The announcement comes as efforts to end Russia's three-year-old war in Ukraine war intensify.

Macron will also address the French public on Wednesday evening, ahead of a European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday, which will focus on European defense and Ukraine.

Primas also stressed the gravity of the current geopolitical climate. "Our continent has not experienced a crisis this severe and unstable since World War II," she said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a plan on Tuesday to unlock up to €800 billion in additional defense spending.

Last month, the three leaders met Trump separately in a bid to convince him not to abandon support for Ukraine, as the US launched direct talks with Russia.







