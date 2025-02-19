Qatar’s emir meets Iranian president, supreme leader in Tehran

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Iran's president and supreme leader as he arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for an official visit.

The emir was welcomed at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport by Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and other senior officials, his office, the Amiri Diwan, said in a statement.

Sheikh Tamim met Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to discuss their countries' friendly relations, as well as a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement from the emir's office, "the meeting reviewed the existing cooperation and friendship between the two countries, in addition to discussing several regional and international issues of common interest."

The meeting was also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Sheikh Tamim also met Pezeshkian separately. During a joint press conference following their meeting, the Qatari ruler said his visit to Tehran comes "at a time when the region is facing challenges that require consultation and coordination."

"We discussed the difficult circumstances in the region and agreed that the best way to resolve conflicts is through constructive dialogue," he added.

Regarding Syria, Sheikh Tamim emphasized the importance of ensuring the success of an inclusive political process in the country.

He also reaffirmed Doha's support for fostering Gulf-Iran relations based on "constructive dialogue and mutual respect."

He stressed Qatar's commitment to "ensuring the success of the Gaza agreement as a step toward reconstruction and the continued pursuit of establishing a Palestinian state."

For his part, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Qatar "for its efforts in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners."

He also addressed the situation in Syria, saying: "During this meeting, we reaffirmed Syria's territorial integrity and the Syrian people's right to self-determination."









