US, Japan, South Korea vow to bolster trilateral alliance

The US, Japan, and South Korea reaffirmed their trilateral partnership and commitment to regional security on Saturday, as top diplomats of the three countries met in Munich.

According to a joint statement, the high-level talks focused on bolstering defense cooperation, countering security threats from North Korea, and addressing concerns over China's actions in the Asia-Pacific.

The statement emphasized the "unshakable" alliance between the three nations and underscored their shared commitment to maintaining stability in the region.

The US reiterated its "ironclad" defense commitments to Japan and South Korea, including extended deterrence backed by nuclear capabilities. The three nations agreed to enhance military cooperation through joint exercises and strengthening the capabilities of their armed forces.

The meeting also addressed concerns about North Korea's nuclear program, with the officials reaffirming their commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of the country as outlined by UN Security Council resolutions. The statement warned that any "provocations" from North Korea would not be tolerated.

The officials opposed any "unilateral" attempts to alter the status quo in the Asia-Pacific, particularly in the South China Sea, and stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

They urged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues while supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations. China views Taiwan as a "breakaway province" despite Taipei having governed itself since 1949. Beijing has vowed to reunify the island, including by force if necessary.

Energy security was another key topic, with the three nations pledging to strengthen cooperation in liquefied natural gas and other resources to ensure affordable and reliable energy supplies.

The statement also highlighted a commitment to a "free and fair" global economic order, opposing economic coercion and "unfair" trade practices.









