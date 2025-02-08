News Diplomacy Zelensky accuses Russia of building up military strength

"Intelligence reports confirm that Russia is forming new divisions and developing new military production facilities," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

"Their cooperation with North Korea will continue to expand. Moscow is also spreading modern warfare technologies to the region, particularly drone technologies," he added.



"This means one simple thing — Putin is preparing not for negotiations, not for peace, but for the continuation of the war — and not only against Ukraine," Zelensky asserted.



"They are now increasing their army by more than a hundred thousand soldiers."



Zelenksy said that every country in Europe must strengthen its defence.



It was unclear what information about the build-up of Russian troops Zelensky was referring to. He said that Ukraine was willing to share its findings.



Contact with partners was already taking place through intelligence channels, he added.



Russia has been waging war on its neighbour Ukraine for almost three years.









