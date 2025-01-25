United Arab Emirates reopens embassy in Beirut

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Friday the reopening of its embassy in Beirut, marking an end to a diplomatic crisis that began in October 2021.

A statement cited by the official Emirati news agency, WAM, the Foreign Ministry said the move to resume diplomatic activities in the embassy is "in line with efforts to strengthen bilateral relations" between the two countries.

WAM quoted the ministry's under-secretary Omar Al-Shamsi who said the reopening "represents an important step in advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, demonstrating the UAE's commitment to supporting the stability and development of Lebanon."

He said it "reflects the close fraternal ties between the two nations, and enhances opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, to achieve development and prosperity for both countries and peoples."

On Jan. 13, a Emirati delegation arrived in Beirut to supervise arrangements for the reopening under the direction of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In October 2021, the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, severed ties with Lebanon following comments by then-Lebanese Information Minister George Kardahi about Saudi Arabia's and the UAE's role in the war on Yemen, which began in 2014.

Several reconciliatory steps were taken by the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait toward enhancing ties with Lebanon; marking a shift in the Gulf nations' position toward Lebanon after the election of Joseph Aoun as president on Jan. 9.









