Syrian foreign minister to take part in World Economic Forum in Davos

Syrian interim Foreign Ministerannounced on Tuesday that he will participate in the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos."I will be honoured to represent Syria for the first time in its history at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland," al-Shaibani wrote on X.The interim minister said that he will convey the vision of the new Syrian administration regarding the future of Syria and the aspirations of the Syrian people when he takes part in the forum.The 55th World Economic Forum, which is taking place this week in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, brings together a large number of world leaders, chief executives of major companies and powerful non-governmental organizations.US President Donald Trump is also expected to give a speech on Thursday.Among the issues on the conference agenda are tensions in the Middle East, the climate crisis, increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, trade tensions and how artificial intelligence (AI) can help improve people's lives.The prime minister of Qatar, the Saudi foreign minister, and the UN special envoy to Syria are also expected to participate in the conference.After years of international isolation due to the civil war, the new leadership in Syria has been trying to establish new diplomatic relations worldwide since the overthrow of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad.Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, spearheaded the surprise rebel advance that toppled al-Assad's regime in December 2024, prompting the former president to flee to Moscow after more than two decades in power.