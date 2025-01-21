Arab countries extend condolences to Türkiye over victims of hotel fire

Arab nations extended their condolences to Türkiye on Tuesday for the victims of a hotel fire that broke out in the northwestern Bolu province.

A statement from the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Ministry expressed the country's "sincere condolences and expressed solidarity with the Republic of Türkiye" over the hotel fire.

Kuwait's emir, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a message of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, offering prayers that "the victims be granted mercy and forgiveness and that the injured recover quickly and regain their health."

In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry expressed the country's "solidarity and support for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye," extending "heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."

The fire at a ski resort killed at least 66 people and injured 51 others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

Of the injured, 17 were discharged from hospital while one remains in intensive care, said Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu.

The fire broke out at around 3.27 am local time (0027GMT) in the restaurant area of the Kartalkaya ski resort hotel, quickly engulfing the building, according to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin.












