Türkiye wants elimination of all terror groups in Syria either 'peacefully or by force’: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday stressed the need for eliminating terrorist organizations either "peacefully or by force."

Speaking at the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) 8th Provincial Congress in Kayseri, eastern Türkiye, Erdogan said: "As Türkiye, our goal is to ensure the peaceful or forceful elimination of all terrorist organizations in Syria."

He also said that the PKK/YPG structure has now become defunct, adding that "like every structure that has expired while serving the agenda of others, it is close to being thrown into trash."

"If those who turned Syria and our region into hell with the plot of Daesh in the recent past are once again attempting to set the same trap, this time they will not succeed," the president added.