Syrian foreign minister arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend ministerial meeting

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday to take part in a ministerial meeting on the situation in Syria.

Shaibani was welcomed by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Walid Al-Khreiji, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA.

The meeting Sunday is scheduled to gather top diplomats from Türkiye, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Britain, Germany, Italy, the US as well as members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed to Anadolu that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also take part in the meeting that is expected to discuss the steps required to ensure Syria's stability and security.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.







