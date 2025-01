Slovenia's deputy prime minister and minister for European and foreign affairs, Tanja Fajon, will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye, starting from Monday, said Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to meet with Fajon.

Fajon will also attend the 9th Session of the Türkiye-Slovenia Joint Economic Commission, co-chaired by the country's Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak.