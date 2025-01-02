It’s time for Syria to stabilize, rebuild: Saudi defense minister

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said on Thursday that it's time for Syria to stabilize and rebuild, emphasizing the need for unity and progress in the war-torn country where a new administration has taken charge after the fall of the Assad regime.

He made the statement after a meeting with Syria's newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Intelligence chief Anas Khattab.

The meeting took place during the Syrian delegation's visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh, the first official trip since the ousting of the Assad regime.

"I had a productive meeting with the Syrian ministers and intelligence chief," Khalid said on X, highlighting discussions about Syria's political transition and ways to achieve security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The Saudi defense minister expressed solidarity with the Syrian people, saying: "Our Syrian brothers and sisters have endured years of war, destruction, and hardship. It's time for Syria to rise, leveraging its resources, especially its resilient people."







