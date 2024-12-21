Turkish parliament speaker pledges full support for peace process in Syria

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Saturday reiterated Ankara's commitment to ensuring peace in Syria during his official visit to North Macedonia.

In a joint press conference with his North Macedonian counterpart Afrim Gashi, Kurtulmuş expressed Türkiye's dedication to fostering a democratic process in Syria, one that represents all ethnic, political, religious, and sectarian groups.

He emphasized Ankara's readiness to fulfill any responsibility required to bring peace to the war-torn nation.

"Türkiye will fulfill all its responsibilities to ensure the establishment of a democratic process in Syria, where all ethnic, political, religious, and sectarian differences are represented, and thus establish peace," Kurtulmuş said at a joint press conference following his meeting with Gashi.

The Turkish official also underscored the strong, unwavering ties between Türkiye and North Macedonia, which have flourished since the latter's independence.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries continues to grow, particularly in trade, defense, and tourism.

Kurtulmus also expressed hopes for closer cooperation between the two nations' parliaments and reiterated Türkiye's longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the Balkans.

On the topic of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which began in February 2022, Kurtulmuş reiterated Türkiye's stance for a peaceful resolution.

He also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning Israel's actions in the region.

"Despite the horrific violence unfolding before the world, nothing has been done to stop it," he said, hoping that Israel's aggression will end and that peace can finally come to Gaza.

- Türkiye is one of North Macedonia's key partners

For his part, Gashi expressed satisfaction with the countries' long-standing cooperation, highlighting Türkiye as one of North Macedonia's key trade partners and major investors in infrastructure, agriculture, and industry.

Gashi also emphasized the importance of geographical proximity and direct flights in facilitating closer ties, adding that cooperation between trade chambers and organizations in both countries would further enhance economic growth.

Discussions also centered on strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, according to Gashi. "Inter-parliamentary cooperation through friendship groups and joint projects is essential for consolidating democracy, stability, and peace in our region."

Security and defense were areas of focus, with Gashi acknowledging Tütkiye's pivotal role in supporting North Macedonia's NATO membership and aiding in the modernization of its military capacities.







