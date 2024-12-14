Türkiye engages in intense diplomacy after fall of Baath regime in Syria

Following the fall of Syria's 61-year Baath regime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has engaged in intense diplomacy.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, after the interim government took office in Syria, Erdoğan talked with world leaders to promote peace and stability in the region.

On Dec. 10, he held his first discussion with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During the meeting, which addressed recent developments in Syria, Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye has supported Syria's territorial integrity and stability since the onset of the civil war.

He emphasized that Syria should be governed by its own people and pledged Türkiye's continued efforts to establish a united and terror-free Syria.

On the same day, Erdoğan also spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting the Syrian people in achieving lasting stability in their country.

Following his discussion with Aliyev, Erdoğan had a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He highlighted that the recent developments confirmed the accuracy of Türkiye's humanitarian and principled policies.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye would continue its stance in favor of peace, freedom, dialogue, and justice in Syria, stressing the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and achieving stability.

The Turkish leader also told Meloni that Israeli aggression has now extended to Syria, arguing that this approach does not contribute to Syria's stability and stressing the necessity of clearing the country of terrorist elements.

- SUPPORT FOR PEACEFUL LIVING CONDITIONS FOR SYRIANS

Later in the evening, Erdoğan continued his phone diplomacy, speaking with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He assured von der Leyen that Türkiye would remain committed to supporting the Syrian people by eliminating terrorist elements, maintaining unity, safeguarding territorial integrity, and ensuring peace for all Syrians regardless of ethnicity or religion.

The Turkish president concluded the day with a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He underlined the importance of the new phase for Syria's unity, cohesion, and territorial integrity, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to a terror-free Syria.

Erdoğan also emphasized that creating the necessary conditions to facilitate the return of Syrians displaced by the civil war remains a priority for Türkiye.

- MEETING WITH US SECRETARY OF STATE

On Dec. 12, Erdoğan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Esenboga Airport in Ankara.

During the meeting, he stressed that Türkiye would take preventive measures to safeguard its national security against all terrorist organizations operating in Syria, including PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh/ISIS.

Erdoğan pointed out that Türkiye is the only NATO country to have engaged in direct combat with the Deash/ISIS terror group and said that Ankara would prevent the PKK terror group and its affiliates from exploiting the situation on the ground.

He also vowed to ensure that no weaknesses emerge in the fight against the Daesh/ISIS terror group. Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's longstanding position in favor of preserving Syria's territorial integrity, unity, and unitary structure.

Additionally, Erdoğan called on the international community to work together in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of institutions in Syria.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.





