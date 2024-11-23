Türkiye-Finland defense industry cooperation to grow: Turkish envoy

Defense industry cooperation between Türkiye and Finland is expected to expand, along with other fields, within NATO's framework, Turkish Ambassador to Helsinki Deniz Cakar told Anadolu.

Cakar stated that the tech startup conference Slush 2024, held in Helsinki on Wednesday and Thursday, was one of the most comprehensive events in its field. She noted that Turkish tech startups have been growing in number each year, with around 40 participants during the event's inaugural year.

"This year, the number of participants from Türkiye reached around 400, including students and entrepreneurs, and this was made possible by the support of the Turkish government and its development agencies," Cakar said.

Cakar also highlighted the trade relations between Türkiye and Finland, noting that the trade volume between the two countries reached €2.1 billion ($2.2 billion) in 2023.

"The figure for the first eight months of this year was around €1.2 billion, and we estimate it will reach €2 billion by the end of the year, so we expect a similar figure to last year," the ambassador added.

"The first meeting of the Türkiye-Finland Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) was held in Türkiye in 2022, and the second meeting will take place in February 2025. We will host the Turkish trade minister and a large delegation, and such visits significantly contribute to the development of trade relations. Finnish companies have shown interest, and Turkish firms bring opportunities in areas like green transformation, renewable energy, and digitalization," she said.

Cakar noted that relations between Türkiye and Finland have reached a new dimension since Finland's NATO membership, advancing steadily.

"Türkiye-Finland relations are at their best this year as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the start of our relations. Increasing cooperation in the defense industry, among other fields, benefits both countries," she said.

"We hosted the Finnish President twice in the past two years, and our relations have advanced through regular mechanisms, including on matters of terrorism, with interior, justice, and foreign affairs ministries, as well as the permanent joint mechanism established during the NATO membership process," she added.

Cakar pointed out that the increased meeting traffic benefits both countries as they "understand each other much better" and work toward overcoming challenges.

Regarding technology and investment opportunities, the ambassador stated that Finland serves as a gateway to global markets, and the Slush 2024 conference presented an opportunity for "tech-oriented young people and entrepreneurs in Türkiye." The Turkish Embassy in Finland is focused on fostering cooperation between Turkish and Finnish firms.

Cakar emphasized that Finland is impressed by Türkiye's efforts in certain regions, encouraging Finnish authorities and the business community to cooperate, invest, and work with Türkiye in Central Asia and Africa.

"The Turkish contracting sector continued operations in Ukraine without interruptions, even during the war period, and its knowledge-based support creates room for cooperation with the Finnish contracting sector, which we expect," she said.

"Developing and deepening Türkiye-Finland relations through more mutual meetings in trade and economy, as well as within the military cooperation framework, will provide endless opportunities and benefits to both countries," Cakar concluded.







