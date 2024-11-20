French foreign minister discusses situation in Lebanon, Tehran’s nuclear program with Iranian counterpart

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot discussed over phone the situation in Lebanon, and Tehran's nuclear program with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the conversation that took place on Tuesday, Barrot told Araghchi that Iran must comply with its obligations under related agreements and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to enable it to confirm the "exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities."

France, along with its German and British partners, is continuing its efforts to bring about a return to negotiations with Iran with a view to a diplomatic solution, the minister added.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog visited two Iranian nuclear sites last week as part of a visit to Iran.

Nuclear diplomacy stalled with Iran during US President-elect Donald Trump's previous tenure, when Washington withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers that curbed Tehran's nuclear work in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

Barrot also highlighted diplomatic efforts to enable a cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, where Israel continues air and ground attacks, and urged Iran and its allies adopt a "constructive attitude" in this regard.

He reiterated his request for the immediate release of the three French citizens detained in Iran for more than two years.











