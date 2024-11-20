Fidan, Blinken discuss Gaza, Lebanon at G20 summit in Brazil

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on the sidelines of the G20 summit, discussing efforts to end Israel's war on Gaza and Lebanon, according to the State Department.

Blinken and Fidan discussed the need for a diplomatic resolution to Israel's war in Lebanon that fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to enable residents on both sides of the border to return home, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

They also discussed "ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza and the need to bring the war to an end and secure the release of all hostages," he said.

The importance of a "dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus" was also discussed in the meeting, he added.

Regional tension has escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year that killed nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign and a ground invasion in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, displacing over 1 million people from their homes.

The US special envoy for the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, recently headed to Lebanon for cease-fire talks regarding the deadly cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.











