Turkish president, Australian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues at G20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Monday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the margins of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, said Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

During their meeting, Erdoğan and Albanese discussed bilateral relations between their countries as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said work to advance cooperation between the two countries will persist.

The Turkish leader also said that Israel's massacres in Palestine and Lebanon pose a security risk not just for the region but also globally and that stopping Israel and establishing lasting peace in the region would also contribute to global peace.

- GAZA OFFENSIVE CONTINUES

Israel has persisted with a deadly offensive against Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in October last year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

According to local health authorities, more than 43,900 people, most of them women and children, have been killed while approximately 103,898 others have been injured.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.