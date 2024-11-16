 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Turkish President Erdogan to attend G20 summit in Brazil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18-19. Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced that the summit will focus on the theme "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," with leaders participating in three discussion sessions.

Published November 16,2024
