Turkish President Erdogan to attend G20 summit in Brazil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Brazil to attend the two-day G20 Leaders Summit, which will begin on Monday.

Türkiye Directorate of Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on X that Erdoğan will visit Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Leaders Summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

"During the summit, G20 Leaders will exchange views in three sessions under the main theme 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet'. Erdoğan will also hold meetings with G20 leaders and other participating heads of state and government on the occasion of the summit," he said.





