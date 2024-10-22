GLOBAL LEADERS ARRIVE IN RUSSIAS CITY OF KAZAN FOR BRICS SUMMIT

The leaders of BRICS countries are arriving in Kazan to participate in the organization's summit on Tuesday, with as many as 22 heads of state and six heads of international organizations expected to attend the event.

Thirty-six high-ranking officials will also participate in the BRICS summit, according to a statement from the bloc.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold five bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event on Tuesday, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa — all representatives of BRICS founding countries.

The talks in Kazan will mark the third face-to-face meeting between the heads of Russia and China this year. In May, Putin paid a state visit to China, and in July, he met with Xi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana.

Modi is visiting Russia for the second time this year, as Putin and the Indian leader last met in Moscow in July.

Last year, the South African president visited Russia twice — as part of the group of leaders of the African Peace Initiative and during the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. This year, Putin and Ramaphosa have spoken twice on the phone.

Since Jan. 1, Russia has been chairing the BRICS under the motto of strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security. As part of its presidency, it will organize more than 200 political, economic, and social events. The central event will be the summit in Kazan, which continues until Oct. 24.









