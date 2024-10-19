Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers to hold meetings on Saturday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Istanbul on Friday, will meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Saturday, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan "will hold a series of meetings with his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments," said the ministry in a statement.

Earlier, Araghchi attended the third meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, which included his Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani, and Turkish counterparts.

After the meeting, Araghchi, along with his counterparts, was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.









