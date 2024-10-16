US secretary of state holds phone calls with Jordanian, Ukrainian counterparts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday held phone discussions with his Jordanian and Ukrainian counterparts, and discussed developments in the Middle East and Ukraine.

In his conversation with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Blinken discussed developments in the Middle East, according to a statement from the US State Department.

He emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution that implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in Lebanon, which would ensure the safe return of both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes.

Blinken also thanked Jordan's King Abdullah II for the humanitarian aid provided to Gaza and Lebanon, stressing the importance of increasing humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

He reiterated that the time has come for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas.

Safadi, for his part, said halting Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip is the first step towards de-escalation in the region, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation focused on "efforts to stop the dangerous escalation in the region and ensure the immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon."

During his talk with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Blinken reaffirmed US support for Ukraine's fight against what he termed Russian "aggression."

The two officials also discussed upcoming diplomatic engagements, including interactions with European Union leaders.

Blinken "underscored continued U.S. military and economic assistance to Ukraine and support for Ukrainians in defense of their freedom."















