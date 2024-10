Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday met with Patrice Emery Trovoada, prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, a Central African nation.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also attended the meeting.

No further details of the meeting were given.