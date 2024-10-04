Russian foreign minister, top Taliban diplomat meet in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday had a meeting in Moscow with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister in the interim Taliban administration.

Lavrov and Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Following the bilateral meeting, the two top diplomats took part in the opening of the sixth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, which is being held this year at the level of special representatives and senior officials.

According to the ministry, the observer countries do not take part in the work of the format, only the regular participants-Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Amir Muttaqi, invited as the "guest of honor," headed a delegation consisting of a dozen people.

Both meetings-ministerial and the Moscow format-were held behind closed doors.

However, according to the ministry, the discussions focused primarily "on advancing the Afghan national reconciliation process and enhancing practical cooperation between regional states and Kabul in political, economic, counter-terrorism, and anti-drug efforts."

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in the capital Kabul on Aug. 25, 2021, over three years ago.









