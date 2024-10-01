Israel’s 'immunity' to punishment for its massacre of Palestinians due to backing of US: North Korea’s UN ambassador

Israel is "immune" to any punishment despite massacring more than 41,500 Palestinians due to the backing of the US, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations said Monday.

"It is hardly imaginable that one state (Israel) is immune to any censure and sanction even after committing such a horrible massacre," Kim Song told the 79th session of the General Assembly in New York.

He said this is "entirely due to the patronage of the US, a permanent member of the UN Security Council."

Expressing his "deep condolences" to the Palestinians, Kim noted that Washington vetoed five UN Security Council resolutions on bringing peace to the Middle East, "overriding the wishes of the international community to see the ethnic cleansing stopped by its ally."

"This is how the US has discredited the authority of the UN and incited crimes against humanity," he said.

Kim reminded the member nations of the world body that the UN exists to prevent the recurrence of the scourge of war, but "it is really shameful and deplorable that such act against humanity (the war on Gaza) has persisted for one year."









