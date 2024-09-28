Palestine, Armenia announce establishment of diplomatic relations

Palestine and Armenia officially announced on Saturday the establishment of diplomatic relations aimed at enhancing bilateral ties at all levels.

The announcement came on the margins of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a statement by the office of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

According to the statement, Mustafa signed a joint declaration with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to formalize the diplomatic relationship between the State of Palestine and the Republic of Armenia.

Mustafa praised Armenia's recognition of the State of Palestine, viewing it as a "real investment in peace" and a practical step towards supporting the two-state solution aimed at ending Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude for Armenia's positive votes on resolutions related to Palestine.

On June 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry officially recognized the State of Palestine, making Armenia the 149th country to take this significant step.

Recently, countries such as Spain, Norway, and Ireland have also recognized the State of Palestine, following the devastating Israeli war on Gaza that began last October.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

Nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 96,200 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









