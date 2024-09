Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on X on Thursday.

The meeting took place as Fidan was in New York to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

While no specifics about the topics discussed between them were revealed, the meeting took place during a time of heightened diplomatic activity as world leaders and high-ranking officials gather for the UN General Assembly