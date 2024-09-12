Türkiye, US discuss investment, cooperation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Khush Choksy, senior vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce, in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss Türkiye's economic plans and investment opportunities.

The meeting focused on Türkiye's recently announced Medium-Term Program for 2025-2027 and the country's efforts to improve its investment climate, Yilmaz said on X.

"We had the opportunity to discuss our International Direct Investment Strategy, the steps we have taken and will take to improve the investment climate, and the investment and cooperation opportunities in our country," he added.

A key topic of discussion was the HIT-30 Program, an initiative aimed at boosting high-technology investments in Türkiye, Yilmaz noted. The program, revealed in July, will allocate $30 billion worth of resources, including tax incentives and grant support, to promote advanced technology sectors.

The vice president expressed hope that the meeting would positively impact bilateral relations and trade between Ankara and Washington, D.C.












