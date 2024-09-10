Top US, Chinese military officials hold video call

The US and China held the first video call between their theatre commanders on Monday, US Indo-Pacific Command said.

The commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Samuel Paparo, held a video teleconference with Gen. Wu Yanan, the commander of the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"During the call, Paparo underscored the importance of sustained lines of communication between the U.S. military and the PLA, noting that such discussions between senior leaders serve to clarify intent and reduce the risk of misperception or miscalculation," US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Citing several recent PLA "unsafe interactions" with US allies, Paparo reinforced the PLA's obligation to comply with international laws and norms to ensure operational safety.

He also urged the PLA to reconsider its use of "dangerous, coercive and potentially escalatory tactics" in the South China Sea and beyond.

The commanders had a "constructive and respectful" exchange of views between experienced professionals, according to the statement.

Last November, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in San Francisco for a bilateral summit which paved the way for resuming military-to-military communications and "clear and open" communication between their countries' defense establishments to avoid miscalculations by either side and prevent a conflict.









