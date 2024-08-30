Saudi Arabia congratulates Türkiye on Victory Day

Saudi Arabia on Friday congratulated Türkiye on Victory Day, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

In a message sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wished "steady progress and prosperity for the Turkish government and people," the ministry said on X.

Türkiye was occupied by allied forces after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the First World War (1914-1918).

The foreign occupation prompted Türkiye's War of Independence in 1919, in which Turkish forces-led by Ataturk-eventually drove the invaders from Anatolia.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar (considered part of the Greco-Turkish War) in Türkiye's western Kutahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye one year later.