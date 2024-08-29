Turkish deputy foreign minister to participate in OIC top diplomats' meeting in Cameroon

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz is set to attend the 50th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, beginning Thursday.

Yilmaz will represent Türkiye at the meeting, which is expected to include delegates from 55 OIC members and observer states, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The two-day summit will focus on key international and regional issues, with Türkiye planning to address matters related to Gaza and share its stance on various global challenges.

Türkiye will also emphasize its support for the Palestinian cause, its efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, and its commitment to ensuring the rights of the Turkish Cypriot community and the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, Greece.

Yilmaz is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from other OIC member countries during the meeting.

The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers rotates its hosting duties among African, Asian, and Arab countries. Türkiye has hosted the CFM meetings three times -- in 1976, 1991, and 2004.

Türkiye's candidacy to host the 51st OIC CFM Meeting in 2025 was announced during the 48th CFM in Pakistan in 2022 and was accepted at the 15th Islamic Summit in Gambia. The final decision is expected to be made during this week's meeting in Yaounde.