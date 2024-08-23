US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to visit China next week

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in China next week to discuss a range of issues from Taiwan and U.S.-China military talks to artificial intelligence, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The two officials will also discuss China's support for Russia's defense industry and counternarcotic efforts in the Aug. 27-29 talks in Beijing as well as the South China Sea, North Korea, the Middle East and Myanmar, the official told reporters.







