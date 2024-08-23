US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to visit China next week

 Contact Us
Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, will visit China next week in the latest effort by the two powers to manage wide differences and prevent all-out conflict, the White House said Friday.

Published August 23,2024
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in China next week to discuss a range of issues from Taiwan and U.S.-China military talks to artificial intelligence, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The two officials will also discuss China's support for Russia's defense industry and counternarcotic efforts in the Aug. 27-29 talks in Beijing as well as the South China Sea, North Korea, the Middle East and Myanmar, the official told reporters.