IRANS NEW FOREIGN MINISTER AIMS TO WARM TIES WITH THE WEST

Iran's new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is planning a rapprochement with the West in the face of international sanctions and political isolation.



His ministry will endeavour to "overcome tensions with Washington and restore relations with European countries," the 61-year-old diplomat told the state news agency ISNA after being confirmed in office.



However, he called on the West to abandon its "hostile stance" to work towards revitalizing the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement.



Araghchi made a career as an ambassador to Finland and Japan. He later served as deputy foreign minister under former president Hassan Rowhani and played a key role in the nuclear negotiations.



He is seen as an advocate of better relations with the West and a direct, albeit critical, dialogue with the United States.



Critics have muted expectations of the diplomat, who is likely to continue Iran's support for militant groups in the fight against their long-time rival Israel.



Negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement have stagnated for over two years.



Almost a decade ago, Tehran agreed to curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of UN sanctions, which had significant impacts on Iran's oil exports and banking sector.



The primary goal of the pact was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.



However, following the US withdrawal from the agreement under Donald Trump in 2018, Iran began to gradually disregard its commitments.\













