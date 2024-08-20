US approves possible sale of Apache helicopters to South Korea

The US State Department approved the possible sale of Apache helicopters and related support to South Korea for an estimated cost of $3.5 billion, the Pentagon said Monday.

"The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations," it said in a statement.

The principal contractors will be Boeing, located in Mesa, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin, located in Orlando, Floria, it added.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Monday.















