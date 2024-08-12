Turkish, Kyrgyz foreign ministers discuss preparations for next strategic council meeting

The Turkish foreign minister and his Kyrgyz counterpart on Monday discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

During a phone call, Hakan Fidan and Jeenbek Kulubaev also discussed preparations for the 11th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be hosted by Kyrgyzstan, according to diplomatic sources.

Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan signed a joint statement on the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2012. The two nations are also the founding members of the OTS.







