Türkiye to host Ethiopia-Somalia talks on Monday

Delegations from Ethiopia and Somalia will meet in Türkiye on Monday as part of efforts, dubbed the Ankara Process, to ease tensions between the two Horn of Africa nations.

Following a visit to Ethiopia by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and subsequent contacts with the Somali side, the two delegations will be coming together in the capital Ankara for a second round of talks on Aug. 12, instead of the previously agreed-upon Sept. 2.

According to diplomatic sources, the sides will attempt to reach a compromise by taking into account the needs and concerns of Somalia and Ethiopia.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia had taken place in Ankara in early July.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries in the Horn of Africa.







