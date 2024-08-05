JORDANS KING WARNS IN CALL WITH BIDEN OF ISRAELI HOSTILE ACTS IN JERUSALEM

Jordan's King Abdullah, in a phone call on Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden, warned of what he called "hostile acts" by Israeli settlers that threaten the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites, the royal court said in a statement.

Biden, Jordan's King discuss efforts to decrease Mideast tensions

Biden and King Abdullah discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East on Monday, the White House said after Iran vowed to retaliate against Israel over the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.

"The leaders discussed their efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, including through an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal," the White House said in a statement.



Their call followed a rare visit to Iran by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.











