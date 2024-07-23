US, Iraqi officials meet to discuss security cooperation

US and Iraqi officials are holding a meeting to discuss security cooperation, the Pentagon said Monday.

"The Pentagon is hosting the 2024 US-Iraq Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue (JSCD). That will occur today and tomorrow," spokesman Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

The officials will discuss when and how the mission of the global coalition against Daesh in Iraq would end and transition in an orderly manner to an enduring bilateral security partnership, he added.

The JSCD builds upon the work of the Higher Military Commission (HMC), which grew out of an April meeting between US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Washington, Ryder said.

"Our convening of this dialogue this week reflects both the nation's commitment to strengthen the bilateral security relationship based on the work of the HMC over the past several months and in recognition of the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the global coalition's military mission in Iraq," he said.

A readout will be released after the meeting, he added.















