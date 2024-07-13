Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud due in Türkiye on Sunday

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will visit Türkiye on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

Al Saud and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are expected to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional issues during their meeting, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.

The visit takes place amid a turbulent time for the Mideast region, including Israel's continued offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 38,000 people, as well as hostilities between Israel and Hamas at the Lebanese border, threatening to spread the Gaza conflict farther into the region.