Turkish President Erdoğan engages in intense diplomacy at NATO summit in Washington

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has engaged in intense diplomacy at the NATO leaders' summit in Washington.

NATO leaders gathered on Tuesday in the US capital for a three-day summit of heads of state and government, marking the military alliance's 75th anniversary.

On Tuesday, President Erdoğan met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Erdoğan on Thursday held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

President Erdoğan also talked with many leaders during the sessions and meetings organized as part of the summit.

- ERDOĞAN-MACRON MEETING

During their meeting on the margins of the NATO summit, Erdoğan and Macron discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and France, the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel's attacks on Palestine, regional and global issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"Expressing the importance of enhancing relations between Türkiye and France in every field," Erdoğan said revitalizing Türkiye's EU membership process is necessary and Ankara is expected to be supported in this manner.

Erdoğan said "encouragement of Israel by Western countries" on a cease-fire in Gaza, where it has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since last October, "will contribute to regional and global peace."

He urged Macron that "it would be beneficial for France to take concrete steps in this regard," the directorate said.

- TURKISH PRESIDENT'S MEETING WITH NEW UK PREMIER

The meeting between President Erdoğan and UK Premier Starmer addressed "bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom as well as regional and global issues."

Erdoğan emphasized that "Türkiye and the UK can take new steps to improve relations in all areas," and that Ankara wishes "the positive trend in relations to continue increasingly."

He also congratulated Starmer once again on his new position, the communications directorate also noted.

- ERDOĞAN AND SCHOLZ DISCUSS REGIONAL ISSUES

In his meeting with Scholz, Erdoğan stated that pressure should be put on Israel to end the Israeli attacks on Gaza and not to waste the opportunity for a cease-fire, and that it is important to increase efforts to prevent the spread of conflicts to the region.

The Turkish president also stressed that support is expected from Germany for the revitalization of Türkiye's EU membership process.

- ERDOĞAN-ZELENSKYY MEETING

During the meeting between Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy on the margins of the summit, the Ukraine-Russia war, regional and global issues were discussed, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Türkiye continues its efforts for the Ukraine-Russia war to end "with a just peace," Erdoğan noted, adding that efforts have started for the revitalization of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and that Ankara is ready for all kinds of initiatives, including mediation, to create a basis for peace.

- TURKISH PRESIDENT MEETS ITALIAN PREMIER

In his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Meloni, Erdoğan said the relations between the two countries would continue to develop with the steps to be taken and that they would continue to work for this.

Türkiye is doing its best to end the tensions in the region through peace and all countries should make efforts for this, he added.

- ERDOĞAN URGES 'SPIRIT OF SOLIDARITY' BASED ON 'GOOD NEIGHBORLINESS' WITH GREECE

During his meeting with Mitsotakis, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye continued its efforts to develop a "spirit of solidarity" with Greece based on the principle of "good neighborliness" and that these efforts would continue to increase.

Erdoğan also stated that positive efforts should be increased to end the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and that it would be beneficial for all countries in the region to work for peace to prevail in these geographies.











