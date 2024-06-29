TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, HEAD OF PEOPLES COUNCIL OF TURKMENISTAN DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Saturday.

Erdoğan and Berdimuhamedow also discussed global and regional issues, the Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

"In the phone call, President Erdoğan expressed his belief that bilateral relations between the two countries will advance in all fields and multilateral platforms," it added.

The Turkish president also congratulated Berdimuhamedow on his birthday.













