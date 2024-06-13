Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets with Montenegrin President Milatovic

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jakov Milatovic, President of Montenegro, on the margins of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government in Skopje," the ministry wrote on X.

Fidan is representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government on Thursday in Skopje.