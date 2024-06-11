Türkiye welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

Türkiye welcomes the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution aimed at reaching a comprehensive cease-fire deal to end the war in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief adviser said Monday.

"The result of the 'cease-fire' vote in the UN Security Council is pleasing, even though it was a late decision," Akif Cagatay Kilic said on X.

His remarks came after the Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a cease-fire in Gaza. Russia abstained from the vote, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favor.

"International support must be provided urgently in order for this resolution to come into force and the cease-fire process to begin," Kilic said.

Türkiye is ready to do its part under the leadership of President Erdoğan to end the "cruelty and inhumane genocide" that has been going on for months in Gaza, he added.

The adopted resolution highlights the diplomatic efforts led by Egypt, the US and Qatar and welcomes Biden's three-phase proposal.

The US says Israel has accepted the resolution and called on the Palestinian group Hamas to do the same.

On May 31, Biden said that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of Gaza.

As part of the resolution's outline, the first phase proposes the "release of hostages including women, the elderly and the wounded, the return of the remains of some hostages who have been killed, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the populated areas in Gaza and the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, including in the north, as well as the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza Strip to all Palestinian civilians who need it."

The second phase includes the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza while permanently ceasing hostiles and the "full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza."

In the third phase, the resolution proposes a long-term reconstruction plan for Gaza to be initiated and the return of the bodies of deceased hostages.

Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.















