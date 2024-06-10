MORE THAN HALF OF GAZAS BUILDINGS DESTROYED: UNOSAT

The UN reported on Monday that more than half of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed by Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

"More than half of all buildings have been destroyed," the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on X, citing data from the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT).

Stating the destruction in Gaza is "indescribable," it added: "Clearing the rubble will take years. Healing from the psychological trauma of this war will take even longer."

Reiterating its call for a cease-fire, the statement said: "This suffering must end."

More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since then, most of them women and children, and much of the territory lies in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.