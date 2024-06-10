Germany not considering snap poll after EU elections - spokesperson

Germany is not considering a snap poll after EU elections brought significant losses for the country's governing coalition, a government spokesperson said on Monday. "Not for one second was there any indication that new elections would take place," the spokesperson said after the vote saw the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) shrug off a string of scandals to take second place in Sunday's EU election.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron said he would dissolve parliament and call legislative elections later this month after he was trounced by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.







