Germany not considering snap poll after EU elections - spokesperson

Germany will not follow France and hold a snap election despite a dismal performance from all three parties in the ruling coalition in the EU election, a spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday. "The regular election date is next autumn. And that's what we plan to do," Steffen Hebestreit told a government press conference.

Published June 10,2024
In France, President Emmanuel Macron said he would dissolve parliament and call legislative elections later this month after he was trounced by Marine Le Pen's far-right party.