NATO to discuss 'defense, Ukraine, global partnership' at upcoming Washington summit

NATO member states will mainly focus on three agenda items that include defense and deterrence, support to Ukraine, and global partnerships at the upcoming Washington summit in July, said the alliance chief on Monday.

The first topic of the summit will be defense and deterrence and allies have to deliver on the defense plans with forces, capabilities, and readiness, and also demonstrate burden sharing when it comes to defense spending, Jens Stoltenberg told the NATO parliamentary assembly session in Sofia.

Stoltenberg underlined that he is "optimistic" about burden sharing and the ability of allies to demonstrate that NATO is stepping up when it comes to defense and deterrence and defense investments.

"We will at least have two-thirds of allies spending 2% of GDP on defense by the Washington summit," he said, noting that he cannot provide the final numbers yet.

Ensuring a "more stable" flow of supplies and long-term financial commitment to Ukraine is the second main topic, he said.

"I expect that by the summit in Washington, we will agree on a stronger NATO role in organizing, providing, planning, delivering supplies to ensure more stable flows of supplies to Ukraine," the NATO chief said. "But to make this really effective, we also need not only a better organization that provides more accountability, transparency, predictability, and the delivery of supplies, but we will also need a more long-term financial commitment."

Stoltenberg added: "I hope that allies can agree on a multi-year financial pledge because the Ukrainians need more long-term knowledge or more predictability to plan and to invest to ensure that they have the forces they need to defend against the Russian invaders, but also in the future to deter against future Russian aggression."

Global partnerships, in particular Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, will be the third topic, he said.

Stressing that security "is not regional but global," he said partners from Asia Pacific have been invited to the Washington summit, reflecting that the alliance is expanding its cooperation with these countries.

"We share the same values. We believe in democratic open societies. But we also strongly believe in the need to stand together in upholding those values," he said.

The NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11, commemorating the landmark 75th anniversary of the alliance.